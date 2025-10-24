SPDR Gold Shares $GLD Stake Reduced by GenTrust LLC

GenTrust LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,746 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $12,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,063,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,616,000 after buying an additional 204,676 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 12.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,902,000 after buying an additional 169,005 shares during the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 76.4% in the first quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,263,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,977,000 after buying an additional 547,018 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,914,000 after buying an additional 106,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 16.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,141,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,970,000 after buying an additional 161,638 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $378.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.90. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $236.13 and a 1-year high of $403.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

