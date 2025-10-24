NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Shares Sold by Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD cut its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 33.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,230 shares during the quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEE. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 58.4% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 17,236,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,221,896,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352,798 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,446,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,165,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815,629 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 12,200,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $878,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657,438 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 207,322,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,697,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,300,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,999 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,539 shares in the company, valued at $1,906,561.76. This represents a 22.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $707,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 62,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,510.56. This trade represents a 13.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,528 shares of company stock worth $2,277,773 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEE. BTIG Research raised NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Mizuho set a $78.00 price target on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. New Street Research set a $84.00 target price on NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down previously from $96.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.38.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $83.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.45. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $86.74. The company has a market cap of $171.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.66.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%.The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 79.02%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

