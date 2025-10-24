Avion Wealth Lowers Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Avion Wealth cut its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Avion Wealth’s holdings in PayPal were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,221,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,625,976,000 after buying an additional 276,339 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in PayPal by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,238,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $733,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,330 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in PayPal by 14.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,516,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $620,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,155 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 44.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,559,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $558,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter worth about $529,264,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL stock opened at $69.66 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.85 and a 1-year high of $93.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.10. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.49%.The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $265,282.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,279.68. The trade was a 18.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $288,801.18. Following the sale, the insider owned 48,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,235.37. This represents a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,102 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,607 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of PayPal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup upgraded PayPal to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler set a $74.00 target price on PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.57.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

