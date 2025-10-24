Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $530,000 Investment in Fiserv, Inc. $FI

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Fiserv by 3,150.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 218.5% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 178.9% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FI opened at $123.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.95. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.84 and a 52 week high of $238.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 16.00%. On average, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FI shares. Raymond James Financial set a $167.00 price objective on Fiserv and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Stephens decreased their price target on Fiserv from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Wall Street Zen cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Fiserv from $225.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $192.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.44.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

