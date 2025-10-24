Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.24 Million Stake in Reddit Inc. $RDDT

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reddit were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new stake in Reddit in the 1st quarter valued at $473,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Reddit by 98.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,907,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,096,000 after acquiring an additional 944,847 shares during the last quarter. Greycroft LP increased its position in shares of Reddit by 109.1% during the first quarter. Greycroft LP now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Think Investments LP increased its position in shares of Reddit by 10.3% during the first quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 268,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,113,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reddit during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.53, for a total transaction of $3,609,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 494,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,082,675.12. This represents a 3.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.09, for a total transaction of $6,542,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 284,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,974,199.12. The trade was a 9.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 366,500 shares of company stock valued at $83,829,951. 34.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Reddit Price Performance

RDDT stock opened at $200.78 on Friday. Reddit Inc. has a one year low of $77.14 and a one year high of $282.95. The stock has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a PE ratio of 182.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.20.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.25. Reddit had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $499.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Reddit has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RDDT. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Reddit from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Argus began coverage on Reddit in a report on Monday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Reddit from $165.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Reddit from $215.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Reddit from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.50.

About Reddit

(Free Report)

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

