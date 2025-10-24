Vanguard Value ETF $VTV is Money Design Co. Ltd.’s Largest Position

Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,384,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,773 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 11.4% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned 0.18% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $244,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,700.0% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV stock opened at $187.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $184.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.46. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.43 and a fifty-two week high of $188.43. The firm has a market cap of $149.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

