Opus Capital Group LLC Makes New Investment in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 970 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,593,000 after acquiring an additional 100,494 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 8.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 34,011 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 237.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,106 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 5,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New World Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 45.1% during the first quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $280.09 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $345.72. The stock has a market cap of $798.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.83, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $273.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. Baird R W raised Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Oracle from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Oracle from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.69.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total value of $10,869,660.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 132,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,603,800.96. The trade was a 20.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 5,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.62, for a total transaction of $1,403,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 47,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,212,431.46. This trade represents a 9.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,769 shares of company stock valued at $50,297,667 in the last 90 days. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

