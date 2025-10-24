Snowflake Inc. $SNOW Shares Purchased by AlTi Global Inc.

AlTi Global Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the quarter. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $5,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in Snowflake in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth grew its position in Snowflake by 76.6% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 748.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Snowflake by 149.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $252.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $226.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.94 and a beta of 1.21. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.23 and a 12-month high of $255.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.53% and a negative return on equity of 42.98%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.24.

In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 5,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,892,000. The trade was a 10.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 2,976 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.01, for a total value of $702,365.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 34,436 shares in the company, valued at $8,127,240.36. The trade was a 7.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,182,434 shares of company stock worth $270,280,661 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

