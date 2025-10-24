R Squared Ltd Buys Shares of 34,846 Intel Corporation $INTC

R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 34,846 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $538,430,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $345,245,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Intel by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,829,385 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $677,426,000 after purchasing an additional 14,901,457 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,758,658 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $426,009,000 after purchasing an additional 10,719,274 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Intel by 86.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,705,050 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $508,593,000 after buying an additional 10,523,590 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock opened at $38.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $39.65. The company has a market capitalization of $167.03 billion, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 38.64%.Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Intel from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and seven have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $29.26.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intel

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.