LJI Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

LJI Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,332 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of LJI Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. LJI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $27,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,916,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,368,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,553 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,971,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,590,000 after purchasing an additional 344,795 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,996,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,018,000 after purchasing an additional 90,381 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 12,352,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,404,000 after purchasing an additional 895,647 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,763,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,446,000 after purchasing an additional 378,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $331.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $552.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $332.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $324.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.81.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

