JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Stock Price

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LVS. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

NYSE LVS opened at $56.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01. Las Vegas Sands has a 1 year low of $30.18 and a 1 year high of $58.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The casino operator reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 66.94%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 4th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is 50.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 37.5% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 876 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter worth about $41,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter worth about $43,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

