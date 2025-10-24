Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Purchased by Alamar Capital Management LLC

Alamar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,007 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 11.0% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 14,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,668,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $413,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $617.44 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $619.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $604.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $565.29.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

