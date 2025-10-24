CME Group Inc. $CME Shares Sold by AlTi Global Inc.

AlTi Global Inc. decreased its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the quarter. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $10,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in CME Group by 206.9% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 89 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.83, for a total transaction of $98,475.57. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 9,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,463.64. The trade was a 3.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 11,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.47, for a total value of $3,229,407.12. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 17,440 shares in the company, valued at $4,734,436.80. This trade represents a 40.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,043 shares of company stock valued at $3,527,956 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Stock Up 0.4%

CME opened at $268.90 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $213.94 and a one year high of $290.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $266.56 and its 200-day moving average is $271.57. The company has a market capitalization of $96.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 58.84%.The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 48.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on CME Group from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on CME Group from $288.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on CME Group from $283.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on CME Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.53.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

