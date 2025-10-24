Alamar Capital Management LLC Sells 830 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Alamar Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,990,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,213,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177,817 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,520,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,101,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,593 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 45,420,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,055,713,000 after purchasing an additional 844,429 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,805,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,982,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,520,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,969,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,474 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $54.92 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $55.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.68. The company has a market capitalization of $103.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

