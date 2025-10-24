Opes Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 513.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,058 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,625 shares during the quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,961,042 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,395,120,000 after buying an additional 3,224,154 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 397,264.9% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 104,514,912 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,496,702,000 after buying an additional 104,488,610 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 30.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,292,749 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,922,770,000 after buying an additional 7,706,201 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 30,874,987 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,710,665,000 after buying an additional 387,424 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,188,142 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,562,427,000 after buying an additional 823,020 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Down 0.3%

WMT opened at $106.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.81 and a 12 month high of $109.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The business had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on WMT. Bank of America raised their price objective on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Mizuho restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Thirty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMT

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total transaction of $415,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,048,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,861,082.65. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Suresh Kumar sold 30,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total value of $3,104,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 1,787,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,921,584. This represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,622 shares of company stock worth $13,444,273 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.