Opes Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,639 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.8% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $9,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of AGG opened at $101.04 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $95.74 and a 12-month high of $101.35. The company has a market cap of $134.48 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.81.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.