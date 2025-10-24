Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd Purchases 4,555 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 227,750.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,557 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.0% of Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 62 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Nova Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 339.1% in the 1st quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $360.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $337.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $326.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.47. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $234.60 and a 52-week high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.37). UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.04%.The business had revenue of $111.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.80 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on UNH. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $406.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $198.00 price objective (down from $312.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Baird R W lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $379.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $385.13.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

