Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,930 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $67,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GEV. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

GE Vernova Stock Up 3.2%

GE Vernova stock opened at $594.45 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.25 and a 52 week high of $677.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $612.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $527.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.82 billion, a PE ratio of 96.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.72.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 4.52%.GE Vernova’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Insider Activity at GE Vernova

In related news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,800. This represents a 30.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $605.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.48.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

