Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,914 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 528,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $155,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the second quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Whelan Financial raised its stake in International Business Machines by 2.4% in the second quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 1,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 0.6% in the first quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 3.3% in the second quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on IBM shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.00.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $283.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52 week low of $203.51 and a 52 week high of $301.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $264.85 and its 200 day moving average is $262.96. The company has a market cap of $263.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.73.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

