Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 768,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,834 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $82,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 90.9% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BSX. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $5,231,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,659,923.46. This trade represents a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $1,811,459.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,268. This represents a 42.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,214 shares of company stock valued at $17,548,337 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $102.42 on Friday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12-month low of $80.64 and a 12-month high of $109.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $151.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.92.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 19.74%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

