Citigroup Inc. $C Shares Sold by Prentice Wealth Management LLC

Prentice Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Citigroup by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,101,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,794,000 after buying an additional 2,539,769 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,427,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,153,000 after purchasing an additional 195,013 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,839,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,466,000 after purchasing an additional 592,820 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 179.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,534,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,790,000 after purchasing an additional 9,334,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 78.4% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 13,713,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,523,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026,268 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of C opened at $96.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.51 and a 12 month high of $105.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.58. The firm has a market cap of $177.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.37.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.03). Citigroup had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $22.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on C. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research cut Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Citigroup from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Citigroup from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.63.

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

