CAP Partners LLC Has $7.90 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

CAP Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,864 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 5.0% of CAP Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. CAP Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Centennial Bank AR grew its position in shares of Tesla by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 112 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $448.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 299.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $396.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.45. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $214.25 and a one year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $42,034,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 697,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,162,988.99. This trade represents a 14.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total transaction of $918,302.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,057.28. This represents a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 202,606 shares of company stock valued at $75,588,902. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, October 13th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $307.00 target price for the company. Barclays reissued a “negative” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Tesla from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and eleven have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.97.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

