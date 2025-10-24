Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Sells 105,570 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lessened its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 206,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 105,570 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $14,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on NEE shares. Barclays set a $87.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Melius assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho set a $78.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. New Street Research set a $84.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.38.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 11,336 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $906,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 167,481 shares in the company, valued at $13,398,480. The trade was a 6.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $63,365.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,098.30. This trade represents a 8.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,528 shares of company stock valued at $2,277,773. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $83.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $171.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.66. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $86.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.46 and a 200-day moving average of $72.64.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%.The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 79.02%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

