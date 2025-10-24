Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Buys 3,994 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 183,547 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $43,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,449 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,166 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth $770,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 226.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,712 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 64,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.17, for a total value of $14,571,228.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 582,220,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,680,869,063.03. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,389,677 shares of company stock valued at $575,795,321 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $219.99 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.39 and a 12 month high of $276.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $240.04 and a 200-day moving average of $240.85.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 14.53%.T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

