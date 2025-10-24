Smith Group Asset Management LLC Has $37.05 Million Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Smith Group Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 362,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,632 shares during the period. Arista Networks makes up approximately 2.4% of Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $37,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $933,626,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,719,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678,372 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,065,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656,021 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,552,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $740,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 8,582,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $611,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $136.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.94.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total value of $8,608,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,785,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.22, for a total transaction of $243,175,176.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,698,074 shares in the company, valued at $776,191,640.28. The trade was a 23.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,617,342 shares of company stock worth $888,707,954 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Up 4.2%

NYSE:ANET opened at $152.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.06. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $162.68. The stock has a market cap of $191.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.08, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.47.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.