JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) to Overweight

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $404.00 price objective on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $342.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $270.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Erste Group Bank assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $260.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Rothschild Redb raised Coinbase Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.36.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $322.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $328.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.17. Coinbase Global has a twelve month low of $142.58 and a twelve month high of $444.64. The company has a market cap of $82.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.79). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 15,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.80, for a total transaction of $4,798,441.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 82,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,587,542.40. This trade represents a 15.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.47, for a total value of $8,886,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,977.22. This represents a 97.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,657 shares of company stock valued at $67,479,576. Corporate insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COIN. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,852 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,869 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,724 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 73,643 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $12,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

