Shopify Inc. $SHOP Shares Purchased by Moser Wealth Advisors LLC

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,274 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 80.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 963 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 36.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,010 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 9,916 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,059,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,163,000 after purchasing an additional 38,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth $95,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Phillip Securities lowered shares of Shopify from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. ATB Capital lowered shares of Shopify to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.30.

Shares of SHOP opened at $167.03 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.84 and a 1 year high of $169.69. The company has a market cap of $217.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 2.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.30 and a 200-day moving average of $123.18.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Shopify had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

