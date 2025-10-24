Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX Stock Holdings Increased by Guardian Asset Advisors LLC

Guardian Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 967 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Group Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 46,255 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,593,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 3,577 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 744 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $389.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,948,400.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,535,600. This trade represents a 12.50% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VRTX. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $439.00 to $438.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $424.00 to $411.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $494.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $553.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.38.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of VRTX opened at $422.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $398.38 and its 200-day moving average is $435.23. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $362.50 and a 12 month high of $519.88. The firm has a market cap of $108.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 0.43.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.28. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($12.83) EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

