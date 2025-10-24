HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA is Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s 3rd Largest Position

Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare accounts for 14.7% of Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,399,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,416 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,781,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,583,000 after purchasing an additional 587,036 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $569,217,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6,237.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 927,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,404,000 after acquiring an additional 59,163 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Insider Activity

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.84, for a total value of $1,606,670.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 31,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,194,716.52. The trade was a 10.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 0.3%

HCA stock opened at $440.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $413.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $380.88. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.98 and a 12-month high of $447.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $0.64. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 7,363.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $438.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $444.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $400.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HCA

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.