New Fortress Energy LLC $NFE Shares Bought by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) by 38.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,258,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.46% of New Fortress Energy worth $4,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFE. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 101.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,951 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in New Fortress Energy by 19.6% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. SL Advisors LLC increased its position in New Fortress Energy by 150.7% during the first quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 165,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 99,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 228,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 20,620 shares during the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NFE stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $503.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.26. New Fortress Energy LLC has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.32.

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter. New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 48.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.72%. As a group, research analysts predict that New Fortress Energy LLC will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

NFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. New Street Research set a $8.50 price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Johnson Rice downgraded New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. BTIG Research lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

