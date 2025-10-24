FedEx Corporation $FDX Shares Sold by TFB Advisors LLC

TFB Advisors LLC decreased its position in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 913 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in FedEx by 60.7% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 188 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Motco lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 61.8% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 267 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of FDX opened at $238.26 on Friday. FedEx Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $194.29 and a fifty-two week high of $308.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $232.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.19. The firm has a market cap of $56.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.12. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 4.65%.The business had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. Analysts forecast that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on FedEx from $254.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $276.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Vertical Research reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.83.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

