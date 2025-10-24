180 Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 787 Shares of Medtronic PLC $MDT

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 122.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,912,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $619,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809,450 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 28.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,481,028 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,391,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461,221 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 42.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,059,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $903,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017,849 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $260,649,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 220.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,412,115 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $216,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,357 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $788,045.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,621.70. The trade was a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Jellison bought 2,500 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.37 per share, with a total value of $230,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,850. This represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $94.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $120.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.78. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $79.29 and a fifty-two week high of $99.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.31 and a 200-day moving average of $89.25.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 13.63%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 78.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Medtronic from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Medtronic from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.82.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

