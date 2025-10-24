Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP Shares Purchased by Manuka Financial LLC

Manuka Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,199 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up about 2.2% of Manuka Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Manuka Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $4,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 93,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 220.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTIP opened at $50.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.14. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $48.28 and a 52-week high of $50.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.6481 per share. This represents a $2.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

