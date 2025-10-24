2,450 Shares in Amphenol Corporation $APH Bought by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APH. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Amphenol during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 133.3% in the first quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE APH opened at $135.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Amphenol Corporation has a twelve month low of $56.45 and a twelve month high of $136.52. The company has a market capitalization of $165.52 billion, a PE ratio of 45.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.29%.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $11,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 76,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,449,840. This trade represents a 56.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 40,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $4,430,802.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 39,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,575.04. This represents a 50.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 665,924 shares of company stock valued at $73,369,357 over the last quarter. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APH. UBS Group set a $152.00 target price on Amphenol and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amphenol from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $115.00 price objective on Amphenol in a research note on Friday, July 11th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.00.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

