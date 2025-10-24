Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM Shares Sold by Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC

Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.5% of Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 396.7% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the sale, the vice president owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $115.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $493.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.51. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $123.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 56.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler set a $141.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.