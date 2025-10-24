Abbott Laboratories $ABT Shares Sold by LJI Wealth Management LLC

LJI Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,031 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. LJI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. IMG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 759.1% during the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

Shares of ABT opened at $126.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $220.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $110.86 and a 12 month high of $141.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 31.88%.The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.57%.

In related news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total transaction of $746,752.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 51,003 shares in the company, valued at $6,862,453.65. This represents a 9.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

