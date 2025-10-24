FedEx Corporation $FDX Shares Sold by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in FedEx by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,431 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on FedEx from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $243.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $254.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.83.

FedEx Stock Down 0.5%

FedEx stock opened at $238.26 on Friday. FedEx Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $194.29 and a fifty-two week high of $308.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $232.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.19. The company has a market capitalization of $56.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.28.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 33.86%.

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.