O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Stock Position Increased by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,430.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,482.9% in the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $98.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.55. The stock has a market cap of $83.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.60. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.22 and a fifty-two week high of $108.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 190.20%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.41 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho set a $112.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.12.

Check Out Our Latest Report on O’Reilly Automotive

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 5,050 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $500,303.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,876 shares in the company, valued at $284,925.32. The trade was a 63.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maria Sastre sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $60,874.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,309.85. This represents a 3.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,635 shares of company stock valued at $12,740,916 in the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.