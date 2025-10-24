Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 575 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.3% during the second quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,560,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Benin Management CORP grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 41,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 250,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,048,000 after purchasing an additional 9,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobsen Capital Management boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 41.1% in the second quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 8,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE:XOM opened at $115.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.38. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $123.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $493.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.51.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The company had revenue of $57.55 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $141.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.58.

Get Our Latest Report on Exxon Mobil

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.