Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $4.80 Million Holdings in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,337 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 7,535 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 104.8% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 4,490.9% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Williams Companies stock opened at $58.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $71.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.65. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.46 and a 12-month high of $65.55.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 21.63%.The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Williams Companies news, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $263,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 77,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,537,973.64. This represents a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $115,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 311,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,956,984.90. This trade represents a 0.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,500 shares of company stock worth $497,715 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on WMB. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Williams Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.73.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

