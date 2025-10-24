Studio Investment Management LLC Has $930,000 Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Studio Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.7% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 21,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 52.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 382,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,149,000 after buying an additional 131,600 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 51.8% during the first quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 23.9% during the first quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 97,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,561,000 after purchasing an additional 18,752 shares during the period. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 24.2% during the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 38,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:XOM opened at $115.78 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $123.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.41 and a 200-day moving average of $109.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.51.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 56.25%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.58.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

