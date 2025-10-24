LJI Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

LJI Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,263 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 284.9% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock opened at $280.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $273.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.83, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.53.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $202.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Baird R W raised shares of Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $208.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.69.

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 19,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,927,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,528,700. This represents a 51.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total transaction of $641,958.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 29,225 shares in the company, valued at $8,443,394.75. This represents a 7.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 170,769 shares of company stock valued at $50,297,667. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

