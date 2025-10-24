R Squared Ltd Buys Shares of 4,307 Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $689,833,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,002,802 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,414,322,000 after buying an additional 1,259,750 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $211,097,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter worth $155,080,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,843,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,567,654,000 after acquiring an additional 667,957 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of BDX stock opened at $186.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $163.33 and a 12-month high of $251.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.19. The company has a market capitalization of $53.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 16.23%. Analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, September 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Becton, Dickinson and Company

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 917 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $171,937.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,167,375. The trade was a 3.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,838 shares of company stock valued at $348,392. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.