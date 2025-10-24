Opus Capital Group LLC Sells 36,575 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Opus Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 46.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,575 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 18,408,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,941,014,000 after acquiring an additional 150,443 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,936,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,047,666,000 after acquiring an additional 299,520 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,199,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $970,047,000 after acquiring an additional 802,170 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,588,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $800,088,000 after acquiring an additional 550,570 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 34.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,341,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $767,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.53 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.29 and a 12-month high of $108.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.91 and a 200-day moving average of $104.56.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

