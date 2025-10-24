R Squared Ltd Sells 352 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. $FI

R Squared Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,079,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,059,063,000 after acquiring an additional 535,407 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 77.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,354,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,390,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691,703 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Fiserv by 3.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,284,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,829,451,000 after purchasing an additional 253,544 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,722,584,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Fiserv by 5.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,724,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,178,000 after purchasing an additional 287,420 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FI stock opened at $123.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.95. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.84 and a fifty-two week high of $238.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on Fiserv from $194.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Fiserv to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $188.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.44.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

