AlTi Global Inc. Sells 1,958 Shares of Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

AlTi Global Inc. decreased its position in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the quarter. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 156.6% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in Valero Energy by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.27.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $173.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.18. Valero Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $178.43.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.80 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 0.62%.Valero Energy’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

