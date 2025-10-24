Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial set a $167.00 price target on shares of Fiserv and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Fiserv to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $192.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.44.

Fiserv Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of FI stock opened at $123.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.24 and its 200-day moving average is $156.63. The stock has a market cap of $67.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.95. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $117.84 and a 52-week high of $238.59.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 19.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Fiserv

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 6.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 26.9% during the first quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2,521.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

