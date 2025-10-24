Trademark Financial Management LLC Acquires 11,691 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Trademark Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,691 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.1% of Trademark Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Trademark Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 246.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 57.6% in the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPLG opened at $79.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.33 and a 200-day moving average of $72.34. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $79.28. The company has a market cap of $92.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

