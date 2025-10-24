LJI Wealth Management LLC Acquires 8,806 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF $DFUV

LJI Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,806 shares during the period. LJI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFUV. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1,996.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFUV opened at $44.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.38 and a fifty-two week high of $45.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.22.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

