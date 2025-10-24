AlTi Global Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

AlTi Global Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 58.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,617,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,632,035 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.1% of AlTi Global Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $162,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 77,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 27,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,932,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,183,000 after acquiring an additional 846,406 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 34,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $65.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.01. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $68.33. The company has a market capitalization of $100.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

